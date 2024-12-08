Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): A court in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday extended the police custody of Narain Singh for three more days in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises on December 4, police said.

Narain Singh Chaura was produced before the Amritsar Court after his three-day police custody ended on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Jaspal Singh said, "Narain Singh Chaura was produced in court today. The judge has sent him on a 3-day remand. We will present him in court again on the 11th. The investigation is ongoing..."

After the hearing, advocate Jagjit Singh stated, "Narain Singh Chaura was produced in court, and while the police sought a 10-day remand, the court has granted a three-day remand."

"Various fake cases were registered against him, and there is not a single case pending against Narain Singh Chaura. He has been acquitted in all previous cases. We still have not received a copy of the FIR," he added.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his service on Thursday, performing 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib under high security.

On December 6, Narain Singh Chaura had been sent to police custody for three days by an Amritsar court.

SAD leaders had on Saturday criticized the Punjab government over the recent attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding immediate action against the accused. (ANI)

