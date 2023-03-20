Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday hit out at the YSRCP government in the state over an alleged attack on MLA Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy in Assembly, saying that the cruelty on the Dalit community "continued" even inside the Assembly.

"The cruelty on the Dalit community continued even inside the Assembly,' he said adding that the incident is a "blackspot" in the democratic system.

Also Read | US Govt Was Reminded of Its Basic Obligation to Protect & Secure Diplomatic … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"Is it a crime of the Dalit MLA, who on the floor of the Assembly raised the issue of the proclamation of the GO number 1, which is as old as that of the Britisher's time? The GO is brought in only to suppress the voice of people," Lokesh further said.

He also alleged that with the attack on the MLA, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved that his war is against the "Dalit community".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Connivance of Her Father, Stepmother in Saharanpur.

He further took a jibe at Andhra Pradesh CM and said that the incident came in the backdrop of the MLC polls result which has become the reason for Jagan's "frustration".

"There is no safety and security even for Dalits in this Raja Reddy constitution. The TDP leaders and activists are waging a war against this psycho rule and called upon the party leaders to continue their fight as the party will stand by them," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)