New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with the NDA allies of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls and said that the coalition will form the government in the state with a thumping majority.

Shah took to Twitter to post a picture comprising Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP chief JP Nadda and others.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

"Had a meeting today with @JPNadda, @myogiadityanath and UP's allies @AnupriyaSPatel and Sanjay Nishad . The blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh are with the NDA and under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, the NDA coalition is going to form the government with a thumping majority," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled next month with the NDA allies including Apna Dal and Nishad Party on all 403 Assembly seats.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

"NDA allies are contesting together just like we did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. We have had a detailed discussion with both of the parties in the past few days," BJP national president JP Nadda said while addressing a press conference here today after the NDA Uttar Pradesh unit meeting.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)