Latehar (Jharkhand), Jun 29 (PTI) An assistant manager of a private bank was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Ambwatoli under Mahuadanr police station area.

The deceased was identified as Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (32), a resident of Patna in Bihar, police added.

Mahuadanr police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said, "Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case. We are probing it from all angles."

A colleague of Thakur claimed that he had gone to meet him on Saturday night.

"Seeing the gate locked from the outside, I called the house owner. When we peeped into the house, we saw Thakur hanging from a ceiling fan," Kumar claimed.

