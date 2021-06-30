New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) With rains eluding Delhi and the maximum temperature hovering near 40 degrees Celsius, the national capital's peak power demand soared to 6,921 MW on Wednesday, the highest so far this summer season.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre had predicted a heatwave during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

According to the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre's real-time data, the peak power demand reached 6,921 MW at 3:10 PM on Wednesday.

This season's previous peak of 6,592 MW was recorded on Tuesday.

According to discom officials, this year, Delhi's peak power demand has already crossed last year's peak of 6,314 MW on five occasions -- June 30, 29, 28, 24 and 23.

The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,937 MW and 1,558 MW, respectively, in their areas, a spokesperson of the power utility said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 1,974 MW, the highest so far this season, on Wednesday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

The company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, he said.

Because of the lockdown and the weather this year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW. The original estimates were around 7,900 MW, discom officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)