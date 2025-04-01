New Delhi [India] , April 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Monday hosted a farewell ceremony for Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, following the Central Government's approval of the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

During his address, Justice Singh became visibly emotional as he reflected on his long and cherished association with Delhi's legal fraternity, expressing deep gratitude for the relationships he had built over the years.

In a moment of heartfelt sentiment, he recited the lines of a poem: "Suraj sa tez nhi mujhme, deepak sa jalata dekhoge (I am not as bright as the sun, but you will see me burning like a lamp)

Apni hadh roshan karne se, tum mujhko kab tak rokoge (How long will you stop me from illuminating my boundaries)"

The farewell ceremony was attended by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, who delivered a speech honoring Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's tenure and contributions to the judiciary.

Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, the newly elected President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, praised Justice Singh for his empathetic approach to the judiciary, referring to him as a "people's judge." He also invoked verses from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem Madhushala, further enriching the evening with literary and emotional depth.

The event was further elevated by the presence of all the sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, alongside hundreds of lawyers and newly elected bar leaders, making it a truly remarkable gathering in celebration of Justice Singh's distinguished service.

The official notification, issued by the Ministry on March 28, stated that the transfer has been approved by the President of India under the powers granted by Article 222(1) of the Indian Constitution. The decision came after thorough consultation with the Chief Justice of India. Justice Singh has been directed to assume his new responsibilities at the Allahabad High Court without delay.

The origins of this decision trace back to the Collegium's meetings held on the 28th and 29th of November 2024. During these sessions, the Collegium emphasized the importance of reinstating Justice Singh to his original judicial position, proposing his transfer to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

The Centre Government on Friday also transferred Justice Yashwant Varma amidst controversy surrounding allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his official residence in New Delhi.

The controversy has had significant repercussions for Justice Varma's role at the Delhi High Court. His name was notably absent from the recently reconstituted administrative committees, and his judicial work was withdrawn following a directive from the Chief Justice of India. Despite these developments, the Supreme Court has emphasized that the transfer decision is separate from the ongoing inquiry. (ANI)

