Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to avoid shortcuts in life and strive to face challenges and overcome them with efficient solutions.

Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, the Prime Minister said, "Once you step outside the college, a lot of people will come to you with shortcuts to success. But when asked to choose between comfort and challenge, I would advise you all to go for the latter. The one who faces challenges and overcomes them with efficient solutions is the one who scales the greatest heights."

The Prime Minister also asked students not to turn into robots and said that while we all explore artificial intelligence; we must not neglect human intelligence.

"Even though we are surrounded by technology today, we must not forget that we are humans. We should not turn into robot versions of ourselves. While we all must explore artificial intelligence, we must not neglect human intelligence," said PM Modi.

He said India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs.

PM Modi said IIT Kanpur's contribution in developing 5G technology has been recognised globally.

The Prime Minister said when India will celebrate its 100th year of independence, it will include the contribution of all the students who are present here today.

"In the last seven years, several programmes have been introduced by the Centre to aid students. The youth is being readied to face bigger challenges more efficiently with the help of National Education Policy," said PM Modi.

He further said that everyone should strive religiously for the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"We should have achieved a lot of things by the time India completed 25 years of independence. But unfortunately, we could not do much. But now, we do not have even two minutes to waste. We must strive religiously for a self-reliant nation," he added.

He further said that if we are not self-reliant, then how will India succeed and scale ultimate heights? And this can be done only by the youth of this country.

This century is completely technology-driven. Students have invested the most important years of their lives in learning about technology. And this will make it impossible for any other force to stop you from excelling," said the Prime Minister.

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will visit inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm. (ANI)

