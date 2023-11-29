New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Atal Dulloo has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Home Affairs released the order today.

Dulloo will take over the post from Arun Kumar Mehta, who will retire on November 30.

Atal Dulloo, who was in central deputation, was repatriated to the J&K cadre.

Dulloo is a 1989 batch IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir and has served in various capacities in UT, including as the additional chief secretary and financial commissioner before he was shifted out from the UT. (ANI)

