Prayagraj, Nov 25 (PTI) The district administration on Friday attached 0.1320 hectare land in Kasari Masari village belonging to mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said the attachment was carried out on Friday in compliance with the District Magistrate's order of November 21. The land said to be worth around Rs 6.60 crore.

He also said that efforts are on to know about other properties of Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail, and has over 100 cases registered against him at Dhoomanganj Police Station.

