New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi was on Friday appointed as the incharge of the party's Goa unit, replacing Pankaj Gupta who is currently unwell.

Atishi, a key strategist of the party and a prominent face of its national leadership, is expected to oversee organisational affairs and strengthen AAP's presence in the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Also Read | India Open To Share AI Models With Global South, Country's Linguistic Diversity Can Help in Natural Language Processing Development: IT Secretary S Krishnan.

“Due to unavailability of Pankaj Gupta owing to illness, Atishi ji is being appointed as prabhari of Goa. We extend best wishes to her for her new responsibilities," a formal announcement letter from party's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak read.

AAP made its electoral debut in Goa during the 2017 Assembly polls and secured two seats in the 2022 elections -- Velim and Benaulim.

Also Read | Poonch Blast: Agniveer Killed, 2 Others Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party, which has been attempting to build its base beyond Delhi and Punjab, sees Goa as a crucial state in its national expansion plans.

Atishi is also the Leader of Opposition from the party in Delhi.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)