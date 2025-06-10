New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying its election promises, alleging that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to demolish huts in the Bhoomiheen Camp area of Kalkaji tomorrow (on June 11) without allotting flats to all eligible residents.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after being detained and released by Delhi Police during anti-demolition protests, Atishi claimed the DDA and police forcibly evicted residents on Tuesday, despite earlier assurances by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that no jhuggi (slum dwelling) would be demolished.

"Just two days ago, the Chief Minister said no jhuggi is being or will ever be demolished in Delhi. That lie has now been exposed. Today, in Bhoomiheen Camp, police, CRPF, and other forces surrounded the area and began forcefully removing people from homes where they have lived for 30 to 50 years. Their children study and work here," she said.

Atishi pointed to the availability of DDA flats nearby, alleging that while over 3,000 flats have been constructed, some as close as 500 meters from the site, only about 1,800 have been allotted.

"If homes are being demolished, where will these people go? The DDA has built 3,024 flats, but only 1,832 have been allotted so far. Why haven't the remaining flats been given to the jhuggi residents? BJP had promised 'jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan' (where there's a hut, there'll be a home), but more than half the people haven't received anything," she said.

She also questioned the Delhi government's claim that it is merely complying with court orders.

Atishi alleged that when the residents approached the Delhi High Court seeking flats, the DDA and government opposed them and instead advocated for demolition.

"The court's order came after the BJP-led DDA and government told the court that these jhuggis should be razed. Now they are hiding behind the court's order," Atishi said.

A resident of the Bhoomiheen Camp also spoke at the press conference, alleging that while the government claims over 1,000 people have been allotted flats, many families were left out of the official survey and denied allotments.

"Our matter was in the Delhi High Court. The government says 1,029 people have been given flats, but they hid the fact that over 100 people were not even included in the survey. That's why we went to court. Though we got a stay initially, government lawyers opposed us, and we didn't get further time from the court," the resident said.

Earlier in the day, while participating in an anti-demolition protest, Atishi said, "BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. 'BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi.' ... BJP will never come back."

On Monday, June 9, the DDA issued notices to residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises within three days, June 8, 9, and 10, following High Court orders for the demolition of illegal structures.

According to the notice, residents have been asked to vacate voluntarily within three days. The notice states that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

"Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property," the DDA notice read.

It also urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process. (ANI)

