New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Saturday urged Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood to open three fully-ready Delhi Government School buildings located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri and Kirari, which have not yet been opened for admissions in the current academic session citing issues like power and water connections.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal ji built wonderful schools in three densely populated areas of Delhi - Sundar Nagari, Kirari and Rohini Sector 27. All three schools were completed between November 2024 and January 2025. But the anti-education BJP government did not take admissions in these schools. The buildings are locked. Does BJP want the children of these areas to study in private schools? To start these schools as soon as possible, my letter to the Education Minister @ashishsood_bjp ji."

In a letter to Ashish Sood, she stated that she had come to know through newspaper reports that three fully-ready Delhi Government School buildings located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri and Kirari have not yet been open for admissions.

"These school buildings were especially built in these densely populated areas due to lack of adequate government schools in the vicinity because of which either there was overcrowding in government schools of the area or parents were forced to send their children to private schools. These school buildings were completed between November 2024 and January 2025. Students were to be admitted from the new academic session in April 2025," the letter said.

"However, despite the buildings being ready, admission to these schools have not yet started. As per media reports, these schools have not been made functional due to small issues like power and water connections issues that lie within the ambit ofyour government," she said in the letter.

Atishi said that during AAP's tenure, government school education was their priority.

"Unfortunately, it seems your government does not seem to care about the education of students from poor and middle class families. By not opening these new government schools for admissions, it seems as if this government wants students to study in private schools. This is why there is an increasing belief in the citizens of Delhi that the BJP Government is in collusion with the private school mafia," she added.

She further urged to open these schools after the ongoing summer vacations.

"Please issue the necessary notifications so that students can take admission in these 3 schools, and use of these school buildings can begin immediately after the ongoing summer vacations," she added. (ANI)

