New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi's Leader of Opposition (LoP), Atishi, on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demanding strict action against Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka for expelling 34 students over a fee dispute.

She also called for the immediate withdrawal of the expulsion orders and urged that all private schools be directed to halt fee hikes for the 2025-26 academic year until their accounts are audited.

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

In her letter to the Chief Minister, Atishi wrote, "On behalf of the students and parents of Delhi, I would request you to take the following steps immediately: Take exemplary action against DPS Dwarka and give directions to immediately withdraw orders for expulsion of 34 students. Directions for all private schools to put on hold by increased fees in academic year 2025-26, till an audit has been done of all the school accounts."

Meanwhile, parents of 32 students, allegedly expelled by Delhi Public School Dwarka over a fee hike dispute, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their children's reinstatement.

Also Read | Guna Shocker: CISF Jawan Tries To Pacify Fight Between 2 Groups During Sister’s Wedding in Madhya Pradesh, Gets Hit on the Head With Rod; Succumbs to Injuries.

In their plea, they claim the school repeatedly ignored written reminders and complaints to the Directorate of Education (DoE), deliberately refraining from debiting cheques submitted for the approved fees while refusing to accept payments for subsequent months.

The parents allege that the school arbitrarily and coercively removed 32 minor students from its rolls without prior notice or reasonable justification, violating both the Court's order and the fundamental principles of natural justice.

Parents alleged that the children were ill-treated, threatened by bouncers, and kept in a bus for two hours before finally being dropped off at home. The plea further stated that on May 14, 2025, more bouncers, including female bouncers, were deployed, and it is shocking that neither the police officials nor anyone else in the administration is willing to help, as they claim the matter is sub judice.

The parents filed their plea in response to the school's challenge against a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directive issued on July 18, 2024. The commission had instructed the police to file an FIR against the school, citing complaints of student expulsions, the public disclosure of their names on the school's website, and an incident where a female student was allegedly denied assistance during menstruation. The Delhi High Court later stayed this order on July 30.

Last month, the Delhi High Court slammed this school for allegedly confining students in the library and preventing them from attending classes due to unpaid fees. The court condemned the school's actions as "shabby and inhuman," stating that it appeared to operate more like a "money-making machine" than an educational institution. Describing the treatment of students as a form of "torture," the judge indicated that the principal could potentially face criminal prosecution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)