New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Atishi, the opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking time to discuss the national capital's water-related issues.

In her letter to the Delhi CM, Atishi said that she hopes Rekha Gupta will meet them to discuss the "very serious issue" concerning the people of Delhi.

"I am writing this letter to you regarding the severe water crisis currently gripping the capital city, Delhi. It is only the month of May, the real intensity of summer is yet to come, and already the people of Delhi are suffering from a dire shortage of water," she claimed.

"People across the city are distressed due to the lack of water. Women standing in lines in front of water tankers, children waiting with buckets and pots, and families buying large bottles of water from markets just to have drinking water--these scenes are fast becoming the new identity of Delhi. Is this the kind of Delhi you had promised its residents?" Atishi said.

Further, the Delhi Assembly LoP said that under CM Gupta's leadership, the BJP government has failed to ensure even basic water supply for the people of Delhi, with disruptions lasting up to 24 hours.

"Messages about water supply cuts are constantly being received on people's phones. Yet your government and your ministers remain completely silent--no concrete plans, no relief efforts. It is extremely unfortunate that despite the BJP's "four-engine" government--at the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor, MCD, and now even holding the Chief Minister's seat--the people of Delhi are being left helpless even for a basic necessity like water. If this is the situation in May, what will happen when the heat intensifies further? Is your government planning to leave Delhi's residents dependent on divine intervention even for drinking water?" Atishi said.

"All MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party want to meet you by appointment so that they can present before you the water-related problems being faced by people across Delhi. We hope that, respecting democratic traditions, you will give us time soon to discuss this very serious issue concerning the people of Delhi," Atishi said in her letter to the Delhi CM. (ANI)

