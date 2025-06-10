New Delhi [India], June 10(ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday regarding the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. She sought an appointment with him to discuss the matter, stating that the fact that the main accused has still not been arrested raises serious questions about the nature and seriousness of the police investigation.

"The brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl in North East Delhi has once again raised a big question mark on the safety of women and young children in the national capital. I met the family members of the child today whose only demand is to get justice for their child and ensure that the perpetrators get strictest of punishments," Atishi said in the letter.

The AAP leader said in the letter that it is very shocking to note that the main accused is still roaming free and has not yet been caught.

"If the culprits are still out even after three days, this raises a serious question on the nature and seriousness of investigations that is being carried out by the Delhi Police," she said.

"A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and leaders wish to seek an appointment with you to discuss the matter at the earliest possible time. Given the gravity of the situation, I am sure that you would grant as a meeting as soon as possible," she added.

Atishi said that the people of Dayalpur area are scared after the incident.

"The rapist and murderer of a 9-year-old girl in Nehru Vihar has not been caught. People of the entire area are scared. They are not allowing their girls to go out of the house. Women are unsafe in the entire Delhi," she said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Atishi slammed the BJP government over the police's failure to arrest the main accused in the alleged brutal rape and murder. She asked why the women are not safe despite "a four-engine BJP government" in Delhi.

"This incident has shaken not only Delhi but the entire country. Today, the biggest question is why the main accused has not been arrested yet. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta does not even have time to come here and meet the victim's family," Atishi told ANI after visiting the family of the minor girl.

"There is a four-engine BJP government in Delhi, so why are our daughters not safe?" she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra told ANI that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has spoken to the police officials regarding the incident.

"A nine-year-old girl was called to the house by a man named Naushad... The Chief Minister herself is looking into the matter. She has spoken to the police officials. Naushad is still absconding. The police believe that they will catch him by this evening or tomorrow," he said.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj also met the family of the victim.

"There is a fear among children here, and they don't want to go to school. The accused have not been caught yet. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta should come here and meet the family," he told ANI after meeting the family.

On Sunday, following the incident, the residents of the Dayalpur area staged a protest. The incident has sparked outrage among locals demanding swift justice for the victim.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Delhi, Ashish Mishra, a case has been registered at Dayalpur Police Station under relevant sections of murder and rape.

The nine-year-old girl was found dead in the Dayalpur area of northeast Delhi. Doctors said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was without a pulse or heartbeat. (ANI)

