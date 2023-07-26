Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Maharashtra ATS has busted an illegal telephone exchange-cum-call centre being operated from a house in Dongri area of Mumbai and arrested a 32-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, a native of Kerala, was operating the illegal telephone exchange with the help of his accomplice from Bangladesh by using a SIM box of Chinese-make, the official said.

The arrested accused, identified as Riyas Mohammed PK, would route international calls to select mobile numbers, causing loss to the Department of Telecom.

The house was raided on Tuesday by the Nagpada-based Anti-Terrorism Squad unit along with Telecom department officials.

"During the search, the ATS team found that Riyas had made some alterations to the loft and inserted four SIM boxes there with 149 mobile SIM cards," the official said.

Police seized the SIM box and other equipment worth Rs 5.71 lakh from the house.

"Riyas and a man from Bangladesh were operating the illegal telephone exchange to earn quick money by using a Chinse SIM box and also started a call centre in the same house," the official said.

An FIR was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Further probe is underway.

