Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a tractor driver for illegally transporting 93 gelatin sticks and four electric detonators in Latur district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of ATS intercepted a tractor around 2 pm on Monday in Devangra farm area of Ausa tehsil. They discovered a stockpile of 93 gelatin sticks, four detonators, wires, a compressor engine, and other equipment, the official said.

The tractor driver, Rahul Balaji Dhabale, was arrested as he failed to produce any legal permit or purchase documents for the explosives.

A case was registered at Ausa police station.

