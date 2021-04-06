Arambagh (WB), Apr 6 (PTI) Police arrested five persons -- three members of the TMC and two of the BJP -- for their alleged involvement in assaulting TMC's Sujata Mondal, candidate from Arasmbagh, earlier on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Police also said they had launched a search for those who assaulted Papiya Adhikary, BJP candidate from Uluberia (Dakshin) assembly seat, when she visited Uluberia hospital to call on an injured party candidate.

The attacks were part of a series of clashes which were reported from several parts of Bengal, where polling is underway in the third phase of assembly elections.

BJP candidate for Tarakeshwar Swapan Dasgupta was also allegedly abused by TMC supporters while going on a round of polling stations, party sources said.

Mondal, said she was chased and hit on the head by saffron party men, when she was out visiting polling booths in Arandi area of the constituency, after having received reports that voters were not being allowed to exercise franchise.

"My bodyguards saved my life. I came to know that BJP members were thwarting people from casting their votes in Arandi. I went there to find out what went wrong. I was assaulted, hit with bamboo sticks by the saffron party men," Mondal, estranged wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, said.

In yet another incident, TMC candidate Dr Nirmal Maji was heckled and his vehicle attacked when he tried visiting a booth in Uluberia (Uttar) assembly constituency.

Majhi was made to wear a helmet and escorted out of the troubled area by the police.

One of his security guards sustained serious injuries when bricks were hurled at him, a police officer said, adding that he is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab has sought reports from poll personnel on all poll related violence which occurred on Tuesday, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)