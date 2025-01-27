Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the alleged attempt to vandalise a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Punjab's Amritsar and accused the state's AAP government of negligence.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Congress and the BJP, claiming that the two parties are using Ambedkar's name to deceive the people of Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls.

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a man hailing from Moga district, who allegedly attempted to damage the statue of Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media in which the man could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder carrying a hammer.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "The attempt to desecrate the statue of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar near the Golden Temple on Heritage Street in Amritsar and to set fire near a copy of the Constitution is shameful. Such incidents, caused by government negligence, must be strongly condemned".

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo demanded strict legal action against "such anti-social elements" to prevent any recurrence of such events in the future.

Highlighting the timing of the incident, she remarked, "It is particularly disgraceful for the AAP government that this disrespect occurred on Republic Day, the historic day when the country celebrates the adoption of the Constitution by Baba Saheb."

Referring to the Delhi Assembly elections, Mayawati urged voters to exercise caution against the "double standards" of the AAP, the Congress, and the BJP, and to strengthen the "Ambedkarite BSP" by voting for it.

Mayawati also criticised the Congress for its alleged political opportunism, saying, "The Congress, which disrespected Baba Saheb in the past by not awarding him Bharat Ratna and neglecting his followers, is now staging rallies in his name in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, his birthplace. This is nothing but political deception and electoral opportunism."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the attempt to damage a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

