Kolkata, January 27: The civic authorities will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, January 27, after each round or "bazi" is completed. A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata FF lottery is exclusively played in the city of joy. Although the game draws people from nearby areas, it requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in Kolkata Fatafat lottery games. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result can be checked on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of today's games in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 27, 2025, below.

Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata FF lottery features a total of eight games, also known as bazis. The results of all eight games are declared with a gap of one and a half hours starting at 10 AM. The last round results are out by 8.30 PM. The rules of the Kolkata Fatafat are simple. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 149 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat?

The game requires lottery players to choose numbers and place bets. If the outcome of their bets matches the results of the Kolkata FF lottery, then participants win varying prizes. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery tests participants' skills and luck while helping them win more with minimum investment. The Kolkata FF lottery is continuing to grow in popularity among the residents of Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Every day, lottery enthusiasts look forward to purchasing tickets, placing bets and winning prizes in the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).