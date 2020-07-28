Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading.

The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.

Also Read | Total loss of Earnings in Western Railway Division on Account of COVID-19 is More Than Rs 1,905 Crores : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)