Aurangabad, Feb 12 (PTI) The count of active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has more than doubled to 260 within 11 days, an official said on Friday.

The number of active cases across different centres in the district was 102 on February 1, he said.

"This count increased to 260 by Thursday night," an official said.

When asked about the rise in numbers, district collector Sunil Chavan said, "The administration is observing the situation. If required, we will implement necessary measures in a more stringent manner."

The number of new infection cases reported on February 1 in the district was 26, while it was 66 on February 11.

With this, the district's tally reached 47,458 by Thursday night. With two deaths during that day, the fatality count mounted to 1,243, an official said.

Till now, 45,955 patients have recovered from the infection, another official said.

