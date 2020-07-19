Aurangabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district mounted by 399 to 10,803 on Sunday, an official said.

The death toll has mounted by two to 396, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

With 6,141 patients being recovered so far, the number of active cases now stands at 4,266, he said.

Of 399 fresh cases, 360 are from the limits of the Aurangabad municipal corporation while the rest 39 are from rural areas.

Also Read | New Realme 6 Variant With 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage Launched in India at Rs 15,999.

A total of 155 patients discharged in the day. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)