Aurangabad, Aug 3 (PTI) COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will be kept in home isolation in Aurangabad provided there is ample space in residences and farms, Collector Uday Choudhari told public representatives during a meeting on Monday.

He said the move would reduce the load on health teams, adding that the district's recovery rate was improving while the mortality rate was dipping.

Choudhari informed that 4000-5000 people would be subjected to antibody testing for which the district would be divided into three zones and sampling would be done randomly.

He said the process would be overseen by Government Medical College and Hospital and its laboratory facilities will be used.

