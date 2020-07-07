Aurangabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Tuesday said two-wheelers seen on the roads during lockdown between July 10-18 for the coronavirus outbreak will be seized and the riders penalised.

He said autorickshaws and ambulances will be deployed in large numbers to ensure people do not face difficulties for emergency travel.

Also Read | Sonipat: Constable Jots Down His Killers' Car Number on Palm Before Death, Helps Arrest Perpetrators.

Pandey said the new phase of lockdown in the city, in which several of the restrictions that were eased have been brought back, was to bring COVID-19 case numbers in control, carry out a large number of antigen tests, and ramp up medical infrastructure.

The aim was track asymptomatic carriers for which 17 swab collection teams have been deployed, Pandey said.

Also Read | Vasudeva Maiya, Ex-CEO of Karnataka's Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, Found Dead; Police Suspect Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)