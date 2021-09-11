New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The shared commitment of India and Australia to a rules-based international order and an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific was discussed when the foreign and defence ministers of Australia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said the shared commitment was discussed at the meeting.

Payne and Australian defence minister Peter Dutton met Modi after holding the inaugural 'two-plus-two' dialogue with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

"Australia & India are longstanding partners. In our meeting with Flag of India Prime Minister @narendramodi, we discussed our nations' shared commitment to a rules-based international order, an open, inclusive & resilient #IndoPacific & strengthening the Australia-India economic relationship," Payne tweeted.

In the 'two-plus-two' talks, the two sides vowed to work towards a free, an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness.

After the dialogue, Jaishankar said it reflected the comfort that both sides have attained in the bilateral relationship, especially in strategic and security spheres.

"The peaceful development of the Indo-Pacific region has been a focus of our relationship. Our two countries believe that it should be shaped in a participative and collaborative manner," he said.

The external affairs minister said both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work together for peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in the region.

"This would include a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity as well as respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," he said.

