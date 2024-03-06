New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Australia's relationship with India is at a "historic high point" and has manifested in bilateral economic ties, Australian trade commissioner John Southwell said on Wednesday.

In an interview to PTI at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, he also shared how food, wine and cricket can not only help foster people-to-people and cultural ties but also boost trade both ways.

Southwell, currently based in Mumbai, is visiting the national capital to take part in the first Delhi edition of the event 'Taste the Wonders of Australia' on Thursday and the 38th edition of Aahar International Food and Hospitality Fair being held from March 7-11.

Asked where the bilateral relationship between the two countries stands at present, he asserted that it has "never been better".

"It is fair to say that Australia's relationship with India is at a historic high point. Our bilateral relationship has never been better and that has manifested in our economic relationship," Southwell told PTI.

Already, there has been a "50 per cent increase in our two-way trade over the last five years, which is fantastic," he said.

He noted that India is the fifth largest export market for his country.

"The two-way trade between Australia and India at the moment is about Aus $45 billion, and India is also our fifth largest export market, over the course of the Australian financial year 2022-23. Goods export was approximately Aus $25 billion a year, during that financial year."

The Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), said, "The sky is the limit" in how far the Indo-Australian bilateral relationship can progress.

"And tomorrow night's 'Taste the Wonders of Australia' event is going to be reminiscent of that and celebrations of that, as also a way to engender business-to-business connections and explore how we can further those bilateral economic ties."

The event to be hosted at the Australian High Commission will provide an opportunity for Indian and Australian businesses to come together to network, enjoy Australian food and beverage and celebrate the depth of the bilateral relationship, officials said.

The event will include a host of guests from the Indian government and businesses relevant to priority sectors - agrifood, education, critical minerals, innovation, infrastructure, digital health and defence, advanced manufacturing and space, they said.

Asked where he saw the bilateral trade ties standing in the next few years, Southwell said, "I think, probably I can say... in coming days, of course in the next five days, you will have 23 Australian companies as well three industry associations coming at Pragati Maidan for Aahar (2024) International Food & Hospitality Fair to both, increase the visibility of the companies which are already here in the market, as well as those who are looking to explore (this) market for the first time as well."

This is the "first time that Australia has been in such force at Aahar" which augurs well as it reflects the level of commitment that Australia has chosen, the trade commissioner said.

On whether the highest-ever number of participating Australian companies in Aahar shows a growing appetite from Australian firms to explore Indian markets and eventually invest, Southwell said, "Yes, absolutely".

The Australian trade commissioner also shared the two-way impact the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) has had since it entered into force on December 29, 2022.

"It has been very well utilised, certainly within the agrifood sector," he said.

"We've seen exports of some commodities increase, albeit off small bases, so lamb and goat meat has gone up 163 per cent, seafood up 56 per cent," he said.

The ECTA is also working for Indian agriculture exports to Australia, so roasted cereals are up 23 per cent while bread, pastry and biscuits are up 22 per cent, the trade commissioner added.

Southwell said that since the trade agreement came into force, Austrade has received "dozens and dozens of enquiries" from the Australian export community wanting to explore India to see "what is possible", but equally also a number of enquiries from the Indian side showing interest in food items like macadamia, walnuts, almonds and many other things that Australia potentially can provide.

To a query on progress on the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) front, he said, "Both counties have committed to undertaking negotiations on a comprehensive agreement."

Australia and India first launched negotiations for it in May 2011.

Southwell described India as an "incredibly important" market for Australian international education as well as tourism.

On the Indian diaspora in Australia, he said the community is "strong" and Australia has benefited much from this diaspora. During bushfires, people from gurudwaras, etc have assisted in relief and recovery efforts, he said.

Southwell also shared about his love for cricket and Indian food.

Asked if cricket in many ways can also touch diplomacy and trade relationship, he emphatically replied, "100 per cent".

"We recently played our own version of the Almond Board cricket tournament with representations from India's Dry Fruits and Nuts Council as well. I played for the Almond Board (of Australia)," Southwell said.

