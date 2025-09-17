Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Author and mental health specialist Priya Sharma on Wednesday presented her book "The Light He Left Behind" to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oakover in Shimla.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the book, based on a true story, narrates the life of her late brother, her mother's courage and her own journey of love, loss and healing. It also offers reflections and practical tools for those coping with grief and recovery.

The Chief Minister appreciated her initiative of transforming a personal tragedy into a message of courage and hope for others. He said that such works not only inspire individuals battling loss but also spread awareness on the importance of mental health. He wished her success in her future endeavours.

Earlier on Saturday, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi graduate Akshita Sharma presented an artwork to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. According to the CMO statement, the artwork, inspired by the mud-washed walls of Lahaul and Spiti, blends earth with essence and incorporates agate and jasper stones traditionally used in Himalayan jewellery.

These stones, embedded into the surface, serve not only as cultural markers but also as carriers of grounding and protective energies. The Chief Minister lauded Akshita's efforts, congratulating her for reviving heritage crafts, curating meaningful cultural showcases and creating new product lines that celebrate Himachal's rich traditions.

A 2016 graduate of NIFT Delhi, Akshita Sharma is a designer and creative consultant working at the intersection of craft, culture and contemporary design. Over the past five years, she has collaborated with artisan clusters and government bodies across Himachal Pradesh. Her practice spans design interventions, artisan empowerment, exhibition curation, and market linkages, with a strong focus on sustainability and storytelling.

From reviving the hemp Pulla craft in Gadagushaini to curating gifts for the Prime Minister, the President of India, and spiritual leader Sadhguru, Akshita has been at the forefront of showcasing Himachal's heritage in modern contexts. She also represented the state at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Continuing her mission, Akshita works closely with institutions, startups, and artisan communities to ensure that craft remains a living and evolving part of everyday life in her home state. (ANI)

