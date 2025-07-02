New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for a special syllabus for children with autism, stating the issue falls under policy decisions best handled by the government and educational authorities.

The division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela advised petitioner Anish Sharma to make a formal representation to the Union and Delhi Governments, CBSE, and other relevant bodies instead of approaching the court.

The Court emphasised the need for in-depth research and scientific backing, noting that each child with autism requires a tailored approach.

While acknowledging the PIL's intent, the bench said it lacked adequate data and direction. Justice Gedela remarked, "Go to policy makers, not implementers."

The PIL was disposed of with liberty for Sharma to submit a comprehensive representation, including study-based suggestions, which the authorities are expected to consider in accordance with the law.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition impacting communication, behaviour, and social interaction. It's called a "spectrum" because it affects each person differently, from mild to severe. (ANI)

