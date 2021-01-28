Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday said the much-awaited 'common mobility card' for metro and bus users in Bengaluru will be rolled out this year.

In his address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, he said the automatic fare collection system using One Nation One Card will be set up by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC- which operates bus services) during this year.

The Governor also said that his government has accorded "high priority" for completion of ongoing Metro works in the city.

"Phase 2 and phase 2A are under progress and it is aimed to have 75 km of Metro line by 2022," he said.

Vala also said, the Government of India in partnership with the state government has approved Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail Project, at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore, to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

He further noted that the state government has enacted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act as a separate legislation for better administration of Bengaluru city and has launched "Bengaluru Mission 2022" to improve quality of life of people staying in the city.

"Infrastructure and developmental works in Bengaluru city have been approved for Rs 8,015 crore," the Governor added.PTI KSU SS

