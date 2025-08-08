Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a major drug bust, Tripura police recovered 90,000 Yaba tablets from an autorickshaw during a routine vehicle checking operation near Amtali Bypass in Tripura's Agartala on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the operation was being carried out near the Bongeshwar Bridge, where Sub-Inspector Mrinal Pal and his team were on duty. During the checking, an auto rickshaw approached the checkpoint at high speed. Despite being signalled to stop, the driver tried to flee, prompting police to give chase.

Also Read | Onion Prices: Centre To Begin Releasing 3 Lakh Tonnes Onion Buffer Stock in September With Eye on Rates.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted in front of a roadside eatery (dhaba) along the bypass. Upon inspection, only the driver, identified as Subir Sutradhar, was found inside. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two bags kept on the rear seat -- one blue and the other blue-and-white in colour.

The bags contained several bundles and packets of Yaba tablets -- approximately 40,000 tablets in one and 50,000 in the other, totalling 90,000, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series 'Death Note' in Karnataka's CK Achukattu, Probe On.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot following the seizure. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amtali Police Station. The accused has been arrested and produced before the court.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the trafficking network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)