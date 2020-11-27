New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A Dubai-bound Indian passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh in sweet boxes, officials said on Friday.

Mohammed Adil was intercepted at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday evening and 48,000 Saudi Riyals and 1,355 UAE Dirham worth total around Rs 10 lakh were recovered from two sweet boxes kept in his bag, they said.

The passenger was supposed to take a Vistara airlines flight to Dubai.

"The passenger could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was later handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)