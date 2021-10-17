New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Sunday inaugurated a Spicejet flight between Delhi and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

"It would connect the spiritual capital with the national political capital. Every year 3.5 crore devotees visit Tirupati," he said.

The flight would take 2.5 hours to cover 2,160 km between Delhi and Tirupati.

"The flight would connect the political state with the spiritual state. It's a unification of both of them," added Scindia.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective is to connect the small towns under the UDAAN scheme. He wants the common man to fly. Our target is to make 100 new airports by 2024 and bring in 1,000 new routes. So far, 40 new airports have been completed," he stated. (ANI)

