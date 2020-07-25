New Delhi, July 25: Aviation Secretary P S Kharola on Saturday visited the Delhi airport to review the processing time being taken for passengers arriving by international charter flights.

Kharola conversed with Delhi State Nodal Officer and the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) "for taking steps to reduce the processing time", the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Twitter.

While the government-run AAI owns the Delhi airport, it is operated and managed by GMR group-led DIAL, which is a private entity. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

However, special international charter flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Various international charter flights, by the foreign airlines as well as the Indian airlines, have been operating outside this mission too.

Passengers coming through any international charter flight at the Delhi airport have to compulsorily go for institutional quarantine for seven days and then for home quarantine for another seven days.

The AAI on Friday said on Twitter, "This evening, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman, AAI and Member (Operations), AAI visited Delhi airport to review processing time taken for arriving passengers by Vande Bharat Mission and international charters."

"They thoroughly reviewed T3 international arrivals along with the triage area," it added. Scheduled domestic passenger flights started operating from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

