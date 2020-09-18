New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged members of parliament to avoid making allegations without facts and said that everyone in House is equal for him.

The Speaker made the remarks after the House assembled following repeated adjournments over remarks of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur which were strongly protested by opposition members.

"All members fulfilled their constitutional duties. The way in which the session proceedings took place, you gave a message to the country. We represent lakhs of people. I urge all MPs to present facts, discuss but avoid levelling allegations without facts," Birla said.

"For me everyone is equal and it is my responsibility to protect everyone. If I say something then I say it to conduct the House proceedings and if someone is hurt, I seek forgiveness. I don't want to hurt anyone," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Speaker was hurt over developments in the House.

"There are no two opinions that you run the House in an efficient way. You have tried to win over everyone's support. Today an obstruction occurred. Despite this, the way you worked, it should be praised. After the House was adjourned I met you in (Om Birla) the chambers. I realised how to hurt you are," he said.

"Anurag Thakur is a youth leader and a good speaker. He (Anurag Thakur) told me that if anyone is hurt with my statement then I think it also hurt me," he added.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that all members are happy with Birla's working style and no one has any complaint.

"From chair, when you bow down if someone is hurt, it is very painful for us. You work hard to run the House. All members are happy with you. No one has any complaint," he said.

Following the controversy and demand for an apology from the Opposition, Thakur said he had no intent to hurt the sentiments of members.

"I had no intent to hurt the sentiments of anybody. If anyone has been hurt (by my remarks) then I also pained," Thakur said after the House met at 6 pm following four adjournments. (ANI)

