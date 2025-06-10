Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Devotees in huge numbers visited and offered prayers at Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir to offer prayers on the fifth and the last Tuesday of the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. Visuals show devotees offering prayers and prasad at the temple.

Devotee Ved Prakash Sharma told ANI, "We came from Rajasthan with family. We got darshan of Mangla Aarti at Ram Temple (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple). There's a lot of crowd and we have not had a chance to get darshan at the Hanuman Temple. However, our experience at the Ram Temple was great. The Sanatan Dharma community had to wait for too long, but the wait is over now."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Anti-Maoist Operation: 5 Left Parties Write to PM Narendra Modi Opposing 'Extra-Judicial' Killings in State.

According to the official site of Hanuman Garhi Mandir, the temple is situated in Ayodhya Dham. Lord Hanuman is believed to have been at this place since the 10th century, where he is seated as the King of Ayodhya. Such a unique idol of Lord Hanuman is not found in any temple in the world. Devotees from all parts of the world come here to have darshan of Lord Hanuman. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, special crowds come for darshan. One has to climb a total of 76 stairs to reach the temple.

The site says that it is believed that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, Lord Hanuman started living here. That is why it was named Hanumangarh or Hanuman Kot. It was from here that Lord Hanuman used to protect Ramkot. In the main temple, Lord Hanuman sits in the lap of his mother, Mata Anjani.

Also Read | NEET UG Result Date 2025: NTA To Release NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result on June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

On Tuesday, devotees also thronged the Shri Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir in Prayagraj to offer prayers on this auspicious day.

'Bada Mangal', also known as Budhwa Mangal, is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This day falls in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar, and Hanuman devotees perform various rituals and offer prayers in temples. Some devotees also fast to appease the deity.

Last Tuesday, the fourth Bada Mangal of the month, devotees flocked to the Lete Hanuman Mandir or the Reclining Hanuman Temple at Sangam, Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)