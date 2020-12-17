Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): 'Awam ka Cinema' by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19.

People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.

This event, dedicated to freedom fighters like Ashfaqullah Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and others, is being organized for the past 14 consecutive years in Ayodhya.

Professor Mohan Das, Ayodhya Film Festival 2020, Chairman, "We had a plan to organise the film festival on a big scale this year as well but we have to do it virtual this year keeping in mind the safety of the audience and other people. This will be telecasted on YouTube. This is the 14th edition of the Ayodhya Film Festival. We wish the films will be liked by everyone."

Ayodhya Film Festival founder Shah Alam told ANI that amid the coronavirus crisis, a strategy was planned to conduct the event online.

"Just like all other film festivals Ayodhya Film Festival is going online this year and people will be able to view it for free. Films from across the world will be telecasted during the event," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)