New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The construction of the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by June 5 and the consecration of 'Ram Darbar' will be performed in a ceremony beginning June 3, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.

In an interview to PTI on Wednesday, Misra informed that the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, which is expected to be grand, will be held on June 5. However, the guest list is expected to be different this time, he added.

The consecration of Ram Lalla (child Ram) was held on January 22 last year in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The idols of Ram Darbar will be consecrated on June 5... the rituals will begin from June 3. Besides that seven other temples have been constructed in the complex and the religious ceremony for those temples will also be performed on the same day.

"The construction of the temple will be completed by June 5, except for murals depicting the story of Lord Ram which are to be pitched in the lower plinth of the temple," he said.

Asked whether the June 5 consecration ceremony will be as grand as it was last year, Misra said the temple trust is taking a call on the final modalities.

"... The consecration ceremonies are grand always. Because you are obviously invoking and the 'pratishtha' of the Lord is being performed.

"But maybe the guest list will be different. Maybe the priests who will come there to perform the puja may be different. So I won't say that it is a similar kind. But I would say it has the same objective and it will achieve the same thing," he said.

Misra said the guest list will not include VIPs from the states or the Centre.

"The trust is taking a call on that. And perhaps they would also be inviting many spiritual gurus of different beliefs at the time of that ceremony. The trust has also decided that no VIPs either from the states or the Centre government will be invited to the ceremony," he added.

Misra denied that there were any political objectives behind the construction of the temple.

"I do not think that it is any political gimmick or there are any political objectives behind it. It has happened on the order of our Supreme Court and the moment has come after over 500 years of struggle," he said.

The new portions of the temple are expected to be opened to the public within a week of the June 5 ceremony, Misra informed.

