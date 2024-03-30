Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): With the onset of the summer season and rising temperature, Ram Lalla, the revered deity of the Ayodhya Temple has transitioned to wearing comfortable cotton attire from Saturday.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X, "The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers."

This shift to lightweight and breathable fabric reflects a thoughtful consideration for the deity's comfort during the sweltering months ahead.

Ram Lalla, a revered 51-inch idol depicting the youthful form of Lord Rama, affectionately known as "Balak Ram," has been sculpted from a rare three billion-year-old black stone by the skilled Mysuru-based artisan, Arun Yogiraj.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for this divine idol took place on January 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Ram Navami festivities, the Hanumangarhi temple administration held a meeting on Friday to discuss the arrangements for devotees, temple officials said.

The district administration of Ayodhya and the police were also present at the meeting, they said.

The officials discussed provisions for drinking water and arrangements with special attention to the provision of toilets to ensure that devotees' feet do not burn in the summer heat.

The meeting by the Hanumangarhi temple administration took place after a few devotees fell unconscious owing to heat and a lack of water.

The meeting saw the participation of senior saints of Hanumangarh, the National President of Sankat Mochan Sena Sanjay Das, Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, the Circle Officer of Ayodhya, senior police officers and officials from the Municipal Corporation.

Police administration and Ayodhya Mayor have assured that the visitors will not face any problems and that all arrangements will be in place during Ram Navami for the ease of the devotees.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

