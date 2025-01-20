Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said his swift rise to the top post from being a minister proved wrong the myth of slow-acting Ayurvedic medicines as he is a beneficiary of "fast working" traditional medicines.

Addressing an event, Yadav, who succeeded Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister after the November 2023 assembly polls, said in a lighter vein that Ayurvedic medicines worked very fast for him contrary to the popular belief.

"People say Ayurvedic medicines are good but they work slowly. However, they worked very fast in my case....I become the CM from being the (Higher) Education Minister as I take Ayurvedic medicines," he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Ayurveda Parv 2025, a national seminar organised at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurvedic Sansthaan in Bhopal.

Yadav said an All India Institute of Ayurveda Sciences would be opened in Ujjain along the lines of AIIMS.

The chief minister declared to raise the retirement age of government Ayurveda doctors by three years to 65 years.

He said the state government has decided to start 11 new Ayurveda colleges across the state where nursing and paramedical courses will also be conducted.

The chief minister said the state government has also decided to impart Unani medicine education in the Hindi language.

Yadav said the registration of clinics and nursing homes of Ayurvedic medicines would now be done through the state's AYUSH Department instead of the Health Department to make the procedure hassle-free.

Yadav said though Ayurveda is an age-old proven system of Indian medicines, it is not adopted globally and pointed out that PM Narendra Modi is the global ambassador for Yoga and Ayurveda.

"I perform Yoga every day for an hour and take Ayurvedic medicines when required," he added.

