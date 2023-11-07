New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday highlighted the importance of including yoga in daily lifestyle to enhance self-awareness and overall holistic health, and said India was taking a leading role in addressing global health challenges.

He inaugurated additional Yoga Therapy Rooms at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga premises on Tuesday.

This ancient wisdom developed by the country over a thousand years ago should be shared with the world with India taking a leading role in addressing global health challenges, Sonowal said.

The work being done by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga is commendable, he said.

"The sheer number of people visiting this institution is a testament to its credibility, training, therapy, research, and excellence. I envision a future where 'Heal in India' becomes the norm, and India extends its resources and expertise to benefit people worldwide," the Union minister added.

The establishment of additional Yoga therapy rooms at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga represents a step towards making comprehensive healthcare services readily accessible to individuals seeking the benefits of yoga therapy, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

