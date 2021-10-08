New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said his party will field candidates on all 272 seats in the municipal elections in Delhi.

Azad said the party will fight the elections under the leadership of Naren Bhiku Ram Jain, who was previously with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Wherever the BJP is in power, be it MCD (municipal corporations), state or the Centre, the people there will be robbed off their rights and reel under corruption," he said during a press conference here.

"We will also expose the Delhi chief minister's politics of lies. You all have seen the CM's discriminatory attitude on the deaths of sanitation workers due to COVID-19,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

Jain said people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward castes feel neglected despite 258 MPs representing them in Parliament.

"The Bahujan Samaj has awakened now. No party can come to power in MCD without our support,” he added.

Azad had launched his party on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram in March last year.

