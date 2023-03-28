Rampur (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday appeared before a special court here and recorded his statement in connection with a case dispute with his neighbour.

According to the prosecution, the dispute had taken place in 2019.

Also Read | Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 Not To Impact Agriculture Sector, Says Power Minister RK Singh.

The court has fixed April 1 as the next date of hearing.

Government advocate Pratap Singh Maurya said Mohammad Ahmed, the neighbour of Azam Khan, had got a case registered against the SP leader for forcibly entering his house, and attempting to kill him.

Also Read | Tata Power Confident of Avoiding Power Outages in Mumbai.

Four people including Azam Khan have been named as accused in this case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)