Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government on Friday appointed former state DGP B K Sharma as the new director of the Printing Stationery and Publications in Cuttack, a notification issued by the Home Department said.

The 1986-batch IPS officer was posted as an officer on special duty after his short stint as the in-charge DGP. He was replaced by his batchmate Abhay in November, 2019.

Also, DIG Himanshu Kumar Lal, on being promoted to the grade of IG, has been appointed as the IG of the state Prisons and Correctional Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)