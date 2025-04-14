Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Monday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary and said that by providing the Constitution, Ambedkar established a system that ensured access to basic facilities for the country's deprived classes.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar... By giving the Constitution to this country, Baba Saheb has provided a constitutional system to provide all the facilities for livelihood to the deprived class... In accordance with Baba Saheb's thinking, PM Narendra Modi has worked to provide schemes to the deprived class of the country." give quote headline

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following Dr Ambedkar's vision by launching various schemes aimed at uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'.

BR Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realising the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

