Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, in his statement, has named raised questions on the slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father Baba Siddique.

Zeeshan's statement forms part of the chargesheet filed by the police earlier this month in the Siddique murder case. He has said in his statement that his father's death should be investigated from the redevelopment project's perspective and all other angles.

He also pointed out the fact that his father was to be nominated as a member of the legislative council and the oath ceremony was also to be held on 15 October, two days after Baba Siddiqui was murdered.

Zeeshan, in his statement, has talked mostly about the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in his statement to police; however, he claims the same was left out in the police investigation, due to which Zeeshan Siddiqui also expressed his dissatisfaction earlier this month.

"I also came to know that the chargesheet has been filed. We have not received the copy of the chargesheet but we will apply through the court, but what is coming to know from the media reports is that the names of Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Boishnoi are coming up and there is no angle of the builder in this and I do not agree with this. I want to know if Anmol Bishnoi confessed that he murdered Baba Sudduque. Has Anmol Bishnoi or anyone else been interrogated?... Bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India if you have extradition treaties with America...The main conspirators have not been caught yet. If the builder lobby is being ruled out from the chargesheet, my question is, has Anmol Bishnoi or Lawrence Bishnoi said that no builder asked them to kill my father?" Zeeshan told ANI earlier this month.

In his statement to the police, Zeeshan said his father was in contact with many people regarding the slum redevelopment project. Zeeshan has said in his statement to the police that his father had a habit of writing a diary and on the day his father was murdered, a certain name was written in his diary.

He also said that he came to know that on the day his father was murdered, there was a conversation between the person and Baba Siddiqui through a WhatsApp call between 5:30 and 6:00 pm. Zeeshan said in his statement that the person wanted to meet his father in connection with the redevelopment project in Bandra.

In connection with the murder of Baba Siddiqui, the police had recorded the statements of Zeeshan on October 24 and October 25. Speaking about the day his father was shot dead, Zeeshan in his statement to the police, said, "I reached his office around 6:00 pm and my father reached the office around 7:00 pm and around 9:00 pm, Zeeshan Siddiqui felt hungry and told his father that he would come in after 10 to 15 minutes."

When Zeeshan Siddiqui was at a restaurant near the Collector's Office in the Bandra East area, a party worker told him that his father had been shot and taken to Lilavati Hospital. Zeeshan Siddiqui also reached there and informed his mother and sister about this. As soon as Zeeshan and his family reached the hospital, they were told that Baba Siddiqui was taken to the ICU. He died during treatment.

Zeeshan contested the assembly election held last year from the Bandra East Assembly constituency as a candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), which he lost. (ANI)

