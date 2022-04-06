New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A racket involved in trafficking of newborn babies has been busted with arrest of six people, including four women, police here said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ikrat (30) and Mohammad Saddan (50), both residents of Baljeet Vihar in Rohini, Renu (28), a resident of Kanjhawla, Moni Begum (30), Rekha (46), and Yogesh (36), all residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

A five-day-old infant was reported missing on Friday at 3.36 pm, they said.

Infant's mother Ummat Parveen told police that around 11 am she was sleeping with her baby, but when she woke up around 12.30 pm, she found that the baby was not there, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV cameras and spotted a woman carrying the baby. Ikrat, the niece of the complainant, was captured following her, police said.

Prompted by her suspicious movement, police interrogated Ikrat during which she confessed to her involvement in the kidnapping and identified the woman fleeing with the baby as Renu.

It was revealed that Saddan, the baby's father, was also involved in the conspiracy as he was facing financial troubles, and wanted to sell the baby, the officer said.

Ikrat told police she had administered sedatives to the mother of child before stealing the baby.

She, along with Renu, Gudia, and Moni went to an IVF clinic in Noida Extension and handed over the baby to Yogesh, Sonam, and Rekha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Renu, Ikrat, Gudiya and Moni were offered Rs 50,000 each for bringing the baby, whereas his father got Rs 1 lakh, police said.

The infant was recovered from Faridabad in Haryana on Monday at the instance of Yogesh, they said.

Rekha, who works as consultant in an IVF clinic, had all the data and information regarding childless couples. The accused offered the baby for adoption to one Faraz through legal procedures, who agreed to the proposition, police said.

As part of the plan, Ikrat introduced herself as the mother of the baby, and Renu as his aunt.

The accused also tried to forge legal documents for baby's adoption in Faridabad, police said.

A total of Rs 5 lakh have recovered from the accused so far, they added.

