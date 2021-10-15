Gopeshwar, Oct 15 (PTI) The portals of Badrinath will be closed for winter at 6.45 pm on November 20.

The auspicious hour and date for the annual closure of the Himalayan temple was announced at a ceremony held in its precincts on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday.

Chief priest of the temple Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri, Devasthanam Board Additional CEO BD Singh, Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal and others associated with the management of the temple attended the meeting, Chardham Devasthanam Board media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

The closure dates for Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were announced on Thursday.

While Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closed on November 6, Gangotri will be closed on November 5.

