New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The time taken for delivery of passengers' checked-in baggage at major airports has improved in recent weeks, with most of the baggage getting delivered within 30 minutes of a flight arrival, according to sources.

In February, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed seven scheduled airlines to ensure timely arrival of baggage at airports after landing of aircraft.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped and Killed in Bawana; Accused Arrest From Kolkata.

The directive had come against the backdrop of complaints of delay in passengers getting their baggage after arrival of flights.

Sources in the know said the delivery time for baggage has improved after the BCAS direction.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Banknotes: Exchange, Deposit at RBI Regional Offices Won't Be Available on April 1 Due to 'Annual Closing of Accounts'.

Citing official data for the period from January 14 to March 16, the sources said the baggage received within 30 minutes improved from 62 per cent to 84.8 per cent.

For Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai airports, the target set for last baggage is 30 minutes after arrival of a flight under service quality requirements of Operation Management and Development Agreement (OMDA).

With respect to Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, the target for last baggage is 15 minutes, they added.

Various measures are in place to ensure there is no congestion at airports amid rising air traffic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)