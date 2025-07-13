New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The driver of the high-end car who was arrested for running over and injuring five people sleeping on a footpath in the national capital has been granted bail, Delhi Police said.

The accused driver, identified as Utsav Shekhar, has been granted bail by the local police station in the incident that took place in the early hours of July 9.

As per details from the FIR, the complaint was lodged by a victim named Sabami who said she was sleeping with her family on the footpath opposite Shiva Camp, beneath the Munirka Flyover. "Around 1:30 AM, a white car came speeding and recklessly drove over our family and others sleeping there," the complaint read.

According to her statement, the driver briefly stopped after the incident, looked at the injured, and then fled in the direction of Shankar Vihar. She added that a bystander came to her aid and handed her a slip with the vehicle's registration number, which she later submitted to the police.

The vehicle involved in the accident has since been seized by the Delhi Police and sent for forensic analysis. A case has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Delhi Police also released a photo of the accused driver, Utsav Shekhar.

Narayani, a victim, said, "The car ran over us... Me, my husband and children got injured. I got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck... We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) since many years..."

Another victim, Ramchander said, "We were sleeping when the car hit us at around 1 AM... Two people were injured, but then my wife's ear was also injured, and her rib was broken... The police took us to the hospital... There should be action against the driver..."

Delhi Police said, "On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call regarding an accident near Indian Petrol Pump, infront of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at Police Station Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on the footpath."

The driver of the car, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the police.

Those injured were identified as Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years), and Ramchander (age 45 years), all of whom are from Rajasthan. Police said that the driver of the vehicle, named Utsav Shekhar, age 40, is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work. He was returning home from Noida when the accident happened near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Vasant Vihar. The driver was allegedly drunk and had also hit a truck after the accident when the police caught him. (ANI)

